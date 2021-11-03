CIAC releases final spring sports season plan

CIAC says the plan is aligned with the most recent guidance from the state Department of Public Health.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) announced its final spring sports plan Thursday morning.

Under the updated plan, spring sports practices will begin on March 27, while the first date for games is April 10. Full CIAC state championship tournaments are scheduled to begin June 1.

"The CIAC’s rationale for these recommendations is based on its belief that maintaining a safe level of in-person instruction is the primary goal of our member schools and association," CIAC said.

The plan highlighted how the CT DPH recommends that intermittent and infrequent contact sports like baseball, lacrosse, volleyball, softball and track and field, "should consider adopting masking wearing, cohorting, and rule changes" when outdoors.

CIAC said they will use the same mark protocols in the spring as they did in the fall, meaning that "mask should be worn at all time when not actively competing."

"This includes coaches, players, officials, game workers, and spectators," it said, adding that mask-wearing will be continuously reviewed throughout the spring season.

Outdoor athletes are not required to wear a mask during competition.

The organization said the plan is fluid and in a perpetual state of evaluation.

The organization met Wednesday morning to review and approve the plan. CIAC met with school athletic directors on Thursday before making the plan public.

