CIAC high school winter sports practice begins today

CHESHIRE, Conn. — High school winter sports are set to begin today after a plan was laid out by the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC).

The Board of Control voted last week to approve a winter sports plan that allows practice to begin today and games no sooner than February 8.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (CT DPH) says basketball, hockey, gymnastics, and swimming are safe enough to begin practicing and playing games.

As part of the plan, 12 regular-season games will be permitted for those sports, according to CIAC.

Boys and girls indoor track teams will be limited to practice with indoor/outdoor meets considered no earlier than March.

Wrestling, competitive cheer, and dance are considered high risk. Officials say they should only engage in small group interaction for the winter season.

The CIAC also voted to cancel the alternative season, which means no high school football in the spring.

CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini said the ultimate goal is to keep everyone safe.

"It's not easy to play sports in a pandemic, but we've done this in consultation with the medical experts, with the department of health who's provided great guidance and we have a safe plan for schools that as you said provides flexibility for them whenever their kids are ready," said Lungarini.

Championships at the league level in all sports will be allowed from March 15-28. No CIAC state championship tournaments will be held in the winter sports season.