CIAC set to make a decision on fall sports July 31

The CIAC canceled spring sports in 2020. The organization has not yet unveiled any plan yet for fall sports.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Scholastic Athletic Conference is set to make a decision on allowing sports to be played in the fall with a few changes.

Sources say if the plan does go into motion, the season will start in late September and conclude by mid-November. There will be no state tournaments but will have something called "regional experience games" for the athletes.

Since the season will be over in mid-November, there will not be any Thanksgiving Day football games.

In a Thursday afternoon press briefing with Gov. Ned Lamont, Ezekiel Emanuel, Vice Provost for Global Initiatives and chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania, pushed for cancellation of sports activities. Emanuel said there was also no case to be made for delaying sports, "What's going to be different in January? Even with low rates, you could have a super spreader event and that would be problematic."

