Protest planned ahead of CIAC meeting with DPH on COVID-19 recommendations

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Discussions over fall high school sports continue. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference's (CIAC) Board of Control is scheduled to meet with the state's Department of Public Health (DPH) tonight.

Ahead of the meeting, students are expected to make their voices heard.

Right now, fall sports are put on pause at least until August 24th, after DPH released its recommendations, which included postponing football and volleyball in the fall.

Students are expected to protest at the CAIC's offices this morning as they wait for a final decision to be made.

CIAC's plan for fall sports did allow for all of them, including football, to go on.

.@ciacsports will meet with @CTDPH Thursday, at 5:30 p.m., virtually, to discuss whether to move any fall sports to the spring. Sources expect more communities will follow New Haven and Bridgeport’s lead by canceling all fall sports. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/xLAgcRYSYZ — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) August 19, 2020

Conditioning had already been underway. All of that was put on pause while CIAC reviews the DPH recommendations. Coaches were encouraged to hold virtual, safe contact practices so that student-athletes don't lose their conditioning gains from this summer.

CIAC’s Executive Director said the Board of Control invited DPH to further discuss the recommendations.

That meeting is scheduled for tonight via zoom.

When the fall sports plans were first announced, CIAC said that its plan is fluid and could change at any time, keeping student's safety as the main priority.

CIAC's fall sports plan also allows for districts to make their own decisions, and some, like New Haven and Bridgeport, have already banned contact sports for the fall, including football.

Each school district is also able to make its own decisions about whether or not to allow fans at games.