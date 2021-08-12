CIAC releases COVID-19 plan for fall 2021 sports season

All fall CIAC sports are scheduled to start on time, play full regular seasons, and compete in CIAC state championship post-season play.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — The Connecticut Interscholastic Conference released Thursday its 2021 Fall sports COVID-19 guidance.

The 5-page document emphasizes a fluid plan for the following sports: football, field hockey, soccer, volleyball, cross country, golf and swimming.

According to officials, all fall CIAC sports are scheduled to start on time, play full regular seasons, and compete in CIAC state championship post-season play.

The CIAC, along with other youth organizations are calling for students age 12 and older and their coaches and administrators to roll up their sleeves.

Officials say this will help prevent COVID-19 outbreaks and keep student-athletes on fields and in the classroom this fall. It will also help avoid repeated quarantines and testing and keep the games going.

Players and officials that are vaccinated do not need to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.

The CIAC is says mask guidance is in alignment with recommendations from the State Department of Education (CSDE) and CT DPH, which states everyone must wear masks regardless of vaccination status while inside certain settings, such as schools.

Here is the breakdown by sport:

Volleyball – In alignment with current executive orders pertaining to mask requirements in school buildings, athletes, regardless of vaccination status, will wear masks for all indoor activities including active competition, practice, and all events around active play. If volleyball practices/training sessions occur outdoors, masks may be removed while in the outdoor setting. This follows practices implemented in the 2020-2021 school year for both girls’ and boys’ volleyball.

Swimming – Athletes, regardless of vaccination status, will wear masks for all activities around active practice and competition, however, will not wear masks while in the water. Masks may be removed for outdoor dry-landtraining while athletes are actively conditioning.

Cross Country, Field Hockey, Football, Golf, Soccer – In alignment with current youth sport recommendations, athletes, regardless of vaccination status, will not be required to wear masks during outdoor activities, practice, or competition. When indoors (e.g. locker rooms, indoor practice, classroom team/film session, weight room, etc.), mask should be worn in alignment with current executive orders pertaining to mask requirements in schools.

Sideline/Exhibition Cheerleading and Dance – In alignment with current youth sport recommendations, athletes, regardless of vaccination status, will masks indoors. For safety purposes, masks may be removed indoors when performing stunts and put back on after the stunt sequence is completed. Outdoors, masks are not required while actively cheering, dancing, or stunting during halftime performances. Masks are not required while cheerleading on the sideline.

