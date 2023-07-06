CIAC state tournaments postponed due to air quality concerns

Games scheduled for Wednesday will be rescheduled for Thursday.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — The CIAC has postponed Wednesday's state tournament games citing air quality forecast and the high aerobic intensity nature of lacrosse.

The announcement was made on CIAC Sport's Twitter account.

Both the boys and the girls lacrosse state tournaments scheduled for Wednesday will be rescheduled for Thursday.

The tennis semifinals are also postponed for consistency, according to CIAC.

The Northeast continues to be impacted by poor air quality and hazy skies, which poses a threat to various groups of people such as children, teens, and people with lung diseases such as asthma. Exposure to fine particle pollution can affect the heart and lungs.

People are encouraged to stay inside and avoid strenuous workouts outside as the air quality remains poor.

"Graduations and the unexpected air quality forecast are challenges in rescheduling games at this time," CIAC said in a Tweet.

The Boys and Girls Tennis Invitational will continue Thursday at a site that is yet to be determined.

