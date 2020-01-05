CIAC to honor student-athletes, hold annual banquet virtually

Happening this weekend, a total of 358 student-athletes will be honored in a virtual ceremony broadcast on FOX61.

HARTFORD, Conn. — For so many student-athletes, the coronavirus upended their seasons, and with that also canceled the chance for championships and celebratory banquets.

But, the CAS CIAC is making sure that student-athletes still get the celebration they deserve, even if that means that this year it is done virtually.

"Dating back to 1984 this is one of the longest-running events for CAS CIAC," said John Holt of CAS CIAC. "Schools pick two students at their school from across the state, they typically come to the Aquaturf in Plantsville for a big banquet with 1700 people... it's not possible with the pandemic, so we are doing it virtually."

It is a ceremony that will also include messages from past Connecticut stars.

"What a year it has been for you," said Rebecca Lobo, a former UCONN and WNBA basketball player. "Even with all of these disruptions, you have a lot on your senior year, congratulations on this award, find a reason to celebrate all that you have done, all of us here in Connecticut are so proud of you!"

In the virtual event, you will see all of the athlete's photos, hear all of their names, and some of their incredible stories.

"It's just a chance to celebrate these seniors that are the crème de la crème of their high schools, and have had a really disappointing end to their school year at this point," said Holt.

"This is a great accomplishment, it's an example of how hard work will always pay off," said Dan Orlovsky, a former UCONN and NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst. "I'll leave you with this, I once had a coach in the NFL say, celebrate yourselves, if you don't no one else will, celebrate this award, it's a great accomplishment, congratulations."

These student-athletes are chosen by their respective schools, they typically excel both in the classroom and in their sport, but also exemplify positive personality traits, like leadership and kindness.

"We put a face to this," said Holt. "You're going to see 358 photos, these are the faces of the class of 2020 across the state, and a chance to celebrate them on Sunday."

Aside from congratulating all participants, the virtual banquet will also highlight some particularly inspiring stories like the female scholar-athlete, Olivia Deleon Gaston.

"Including a young lady (Deleon Gaston) from Weaver High School in Hartford, who moved to Connecticut from Colorado came out of the DCF system, was adopted by a Connecticut family, didn't even play sports her freshman and sophomore years because of grade issues and attitude problems," said Holt. "But became that well respected at school in her final two years that she is the scholar-athlete for Weaver."

You'll also hear about another award recipient, the spirit of sport winner, Haley Lespier, which highlights a senior to be with a special story to tell.

"This is a young lady (Lespier) from Maloney High School in Meriden who had a brain tumor as a youngster, and is now thriving at Maloney in 3 different sports," said Holt. "So a lot of feel good stories Sunday night."