DPH gives thumbs up for winter sports season, CIAC to vote on Thursday

Officials gave a thumbs up to basketball, hockey, gymnastics, swimming and indoor track to begin conditioning next week. But, Board of Control will vote Thursday.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Updated guidance from the Connecticut DPH gives its approval for low to moderate risk sports for the winter season - which could begin next week, after January 19.

FOX61 Sports obtained a Monday morning email from CIAC Executive Director Glenn to school administrators, giving the thumbs up to basketball, hockey, gymnastics, swimming and indoor track to begin conditioning and non contact drills next week.

According to the note, contests would start no earlier than February 1.

The CIAC Board of Control will take feedback from member schools to a vote at its meeting on Thursday -- that's when officials will decide if the winter season will happen.

Been working phones this morning. Updated guidance from the DPH appears to be favorable for many HS winter sports. Info sent to schools for review. CIAC has meeting set for Thursday. More details on start date, etc on @FOX61News — Pragano (@Pragano) January 11, 2021

DPH also recommended high-risk sports, wrestling, competitive cheer and dance not hold matches.

Officials say they should only engage in small group interaction for the winter season.

Masks must be worn by anyone involved and social distancing is a priority, the email said.

This is a developing story.