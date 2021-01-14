CIAC to vote today on the future of winter high school sports

The Board of Control will meet today virtually and vote on what the season would look like.

The pandemic has hit the pause button on high school sports, but they may get the green light today from the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC).

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (CT DPH) says basketball, hockey, gymnastics, indoor track, and swimming are safe enough to begin practicing and playing games. However, the decision of whether to move forward is in the hands of the CIAC, the organization that regulates high school sports in Connecticut.

CT DPH said high school and youth sports practices can start on January 19th and competitions can start in February.

Sports that are considered low to moderate risk are basketball, ice hockey, gymnastics, indoor track, and swimming.

Wrestling, competitive cheer and dance are considered high risk.

Officials say they should only engage in small group interaction for the winter season.

Masks must be worn by anyone involved and social distancing is a priority, the email said.