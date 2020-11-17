The CIAC expected to vote on winter sports plan today

The Connecticut Department of Public Health released its updated guidance for the winter sports season last week which classified every sport into risk categories

CHESHIRE, Conn. — The new plan for a winter sports season is expected to be released after it's approved at a CIAC Board of Control meeting this morning.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health released its updated guidance for the winter sports season last week which classified every sport into risk categories from high to low.

Sports like wrestling, competitive cheerleading, and dance are all considered high risk while sports like basketball, swimming, volleyball, and ice hockey are considered moderate risk.

The guidance also laid out recommendations for things like team practices and in-state contests between two teams which would vary depending on the risk category.

Earlier in the month, Governor Lamont had announced that no high-risk sport can be played for the rest of the year.

The governor says moderate-risk sports can still be played but with new requirements in place like athletes wearing masks.

There will also be no regional tournaments hosted in Connecticut and Connecticut teams can not travel to out of state games.

Last week, all New England states and New Jersey issued a joint statement committing to suspending inter-state competition:

“In response to recent coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will support a regional approach to interstate competitions. As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus.

“The seven states will suspend interstate competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey effective this Saturday, November 14, through at minimum December 31. The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.

As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities.”