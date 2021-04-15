College baseball games to return to Dunkin' Donuts Park

It is the fourth season that college baseball has been featured at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Yard Goats announced Thursday that Division I college baseball is returning to Dunkin’ Donuts Park, and fans will be allowed to attend.

“We are excited that the University of Hartford Hawks are once again playing baseball at Dunkin’ Donuts Park,” Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. “Fans will have the opportunity to come watch a tremendous baseball program while enjoying the amenities of our wonderful downtown ballpark.”

The University of Hartford Hawks will host the UAlbany Great Danes in an America East Conference showdown on Saturday, April 24 at noon.

A limited number of tickets are now available to purchase on the Yard Goats website, or over the phone at 860-246-4628. All tickets will be delivered digitally, and are priced at $10.

The Hawks and Great Danes will play a seven-inning game followed by a nine-inning contest in accordance with America East rules for 2021. One ticket is good for both games of the doubleheader.

The Hartford Hawks won the America East Regular Season and Tournament Championship and reached the NCAA Tournament in 2018.

“We are always excited for the opportunity to play at Dunkin ‘Donuts Park, but this year will be especially memorable,” head coach Justin Blood said. “We are thrilled to play at such a beautiful facility in front of our families, friends and supporters. I can't wait for our student-athletes to hear the cheers from the crowd and feel the energy at the park.”

The Yard Goats are following current CDC protocols, and working with the State of Connecticut, City of Hartford, and Major League Baseball to ensure our facility fosters a safe environment for fans, players and staff as the pandemic continues.

