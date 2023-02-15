College baseball games return to Dunkin' Park for 6th season

Six games in total will be played at the park beginning in April, with three of them featuring the UConn Huskies.

HARTFORD, Conn. — College baseball is returning to Dunkin' Park, the Hartford Yard Goats announced Wednesday.

Six games are on the schedule for this spring, the baseball club said. It's the sixth season that college baseball has been featured at Dunkin' Park.

“We are excited to welcome college baseball back to Dunkin’ Park,” Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. “Our fans will once again get the opportunity to come out and see some of the best programs in the area and enjoy the amenities of our wonderful downtown ballpark.”

The college series will begin with the University of Connecticut Huskies hosting the UMBC Retrievers on April 1, 2:05 p.m. The game will serve as a full ballpark reopening and will include the popular Yard Goats on-field promotions, games, and open concession stands for fans, officials said.

That won't be the only UConn game you can catch this season! The Huskies are expected to play three games in total at the park. Check out the full schedule below:

Saturday, April 1 (2:05 p.m.) UConn Huskies vs UMBC Retrievers

Monday, April 10 (4:05 p.m. UConn Huskies vs CCSU Blue Devils

Wednesday, April 12 (5:05 p.m.) Hartford Hawks vs Yale Bulldogs

Tuesday, April 25 (6:05 p.m.) UConn Huskies vs Yale Bulldogs

Wednesday, April 26 (10:30 a.m.) University of St. Joseph Blue Jays vs Westfield State Owls

Thursday, April 27 (10:30 a.m.) CCSU vs Quinnipiac Bobcats

Tickets for the college games and all Yard Goats games at Dunkin’ Park are now available on the Yard Goats website, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and the tickets will be delivered digitally.

Fans also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.