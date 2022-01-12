One of the top high school women basketball players has committed to UConn

She is ranked at No. 5 in the class of 2023 in the country

STORRS, Connecticut — One of the nation’s top high school players has committed to the University of Connecticut woman’s basketball team.

Ashlynn Shade, the No. 5 ranked player in the class of 2023, according to ESPN, from Noblesville, Indiana, made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday morning

Shade, who plays guard, tweeted: “Committed #BleedBlue.”

In the post, she went on to thank her coaches and teammates for support and encouragement over the years.

“With that being said I am continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Connecticut! I am truly grateful to join the UConn Family!! LET’S GO HUSKY NATION!!" she ended her post.

According to The Indianapolis Star, Shade has offers from some of the top women’s basketball programs in the country, including Indiana, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Stanford, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

In August, she told the newspaper that she liked UConn’s history and the competitiveness of the basketball program.

“I want to play at a high level, so I like that aspect of it."

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

