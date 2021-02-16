Bouknight, UConn Men’s leading scorer, cleared to return

Bouknight, who averages 20.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, injured his left arm diving for a loose ball in a game at Marquette

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — After missing eight games with an arm injury, UConn’s leading scorer James Bouknight has been cleared to return and is expected to see action in Tuesday night’s game against Providence College.

Bouknight, who averages 20.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, injured his left arm diving for a loose ball in a game at Marquette back on January 5. The sophomore guard from Brooklyn NY, had surgery on his left arm exactly six weeks ago.

“Losing Bouknight could have been a knockout punch for a program that was still trying to get its footing in year three,” said Head Coach Dan Hurley on Monday. “When he does return or even if he doesn’t, we still have a shot to accomplish our main goal.”