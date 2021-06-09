Connecticut latest to allow college athlete compensation

It supersedes current NCAA rules prohibiting that type of compensation for athletes.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut has become the latest state to pass legislation allowing college athletes to make a profit from their names, images and likenesses.

The language, which received final approval in the Senate late Tuesday as part of a larger higher education bill, makes it possible for college players to be paid for endorsements, social media content, sponsorship deals and personal appearances.

It supersedes current NCAA rules prohibiting that type of compensation for athletes. At least 18 states have adopted the so-called NIL legislation, which comes as the NCAA considers adopting rules that would allow all Division I athletes to make money in this way.

