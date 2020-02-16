Vital, Bouknight lead UConn to 64-61 win over Memphis

James Bouknight added 17 points for the Huskies

HARTFORD, Conn. — Christian Vital scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half to lead UConn to a 64-61 win over Memphis.

James Bouknight added 17 points for the Huskies who have won three of their last four. Vital and Bouknight combined to score 29 of the Huskies 39 second half points.

Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Harris each had 16 points for Memphis, which led for more than 25 minutes in the game.