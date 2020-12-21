x
No. 9 Creighton holds off UConn 76-74 in overtime

James Bouknight scored a career-high 40 points for the Huskies
Connecticut guard James Bouknight (2) pressures Creighton guard Denzel Mahoney (34) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP)

Christian Bishop scored 19 points and No. 9 Creighton beat UConn 76-74 in overtime Sunday in the Huskies’ return to the Big East. 

Mitch Ballock added 13 points for the Bluejays, who secured the win with a 9-0 run in the extra period. Marcus Zegarowski had 11 points and eight rebounds. 

James Bouknight scored a career-high 40 points for the Huskies, who were playing for the first time in 17 days because of coronavirus-related issues. 

This was UConn's first Big East game since 2013. Creighton had to rally late to send the game to OT.

Connecticut guard R.J. Cole, bottom, and Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski (11) scramble for the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP)