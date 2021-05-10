Sellers named head men's hoops coach at Central Connecticut

He was on Jim Calhoun’s staff at UConn from 2004 to 2010 and has also coached at Fairleigh Dickinson, DePaul, and Creighton.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Fairfield University assistant coach Patrick Sellers has been hired as the head men's basketball coach at Central Connecticut, his alma mater.

Sellers returns to school where he was a team captain as a player in 1991 and began his coaching career as an assistant in 1999, helping the Blue Devils to NCAA Tournament bids in 2000 and 2002.

He was on Jim Calhoun’s staff at UConn from 2004 to 2010 and has also coached at Fairleigh Dickinson, DePaul, Creighton, Hofstra, and UMass before spending the last two seasons at Fairfield.

