UConn baseball Sunday game canceled due to positive COVID-19 test

Game was to air on CW20

The University of Connecticut canceled two games against Georgetown University after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

UConn baseball played the first half of a doubleheader Saturday but canceled the second game on Saturday and Sunday's game. The Sunday game was to be aired on CW20.

After winning Friday night 10-0, the team took the field Saturday for the first of two games. As the game was going on, the test of one of the UConn team members who had felt ill n the morning returned positive several innings into the game.

Coaches and doctors for both teams conferred and reached the conclusion that the game should be finished, and the rest of the series canceled.

UConn won the game 6-0, making it their seventh straight win.

The team will have no contact with the player and will retest on Monday.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.