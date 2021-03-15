UConn finishes No. 1 in women's AP Top 25 for 16th time

UConn has finished the season at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll. It’s the 16th time that the Huskies have completed the regular season as the top team in the poll. They received 23 first-place votes from a national media panel of 30 voters.

There were five different teams ranked No. 1 this season — the second most in the poll’s history. Stanford, which spent six weeks atop the women's AP Top 25, finished second. North Carolina State was third, matching its best final ranking ever. Texas A&M and Baylor rounded out the top five teams in the poll.