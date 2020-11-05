x
Newly independent UConn signs deal with CBS Sports Network

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn has agreed to a multi-year television deal that will put most of its home football games on CBS Sports Network. 

The school did not disclose the financial terms of the four-year deal but said it is worth seven figures. 

Under the contract, the network will televise four UConn home games in 2020 and all home games from 2021-2023. 

This will be the Huskies' first season as a football independent since leaving the American Athletic Conference.

Most of UConn's sports teams will be playing in the Big East, which signed a 12-year, $500 million media deal with Fox in 2013.