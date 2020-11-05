Newly independent UConn signs deal with CBS Sports Network

This will be the Huskies' first season as a football independent since leaving the American Athletic Conference.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn has agreed to a multi-year television deal that will put most of its home football games on CBS Sports Network.

The school did not disclose the financial terms of the four-year deal but said it is worth seven figures.

Under the contract, the network will televise four UConn home games in 2020 and all home games from 2021-2023.

This will be the Huskies' first season as a football independent since leaving the American Athletic Conference.