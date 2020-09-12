UConn Men's Basketball game at Georgetown postponed

The UConn men's team is currently on pause due to a positive COVID test result on Sunday.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — The UConn men's basketball game at Georgetown, scheduled for Sunday night, Dec. 13, has been postponed due to COVID-related issues according to the Big East Conference.

The UConn men's team is currently on pause due to a positive COVID test result on Sunday.

According to UConnHuskies.com, "The Huskies (3-0) were scheduled to open their BIG EAST schedule at home on Friday, Dec. 11, against St. John's and travel to Georgetown for Sunday's game. Makeup dates have not been announced."