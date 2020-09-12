UConn Men's Basketball game at Georgetown postponed

MANSFIELD, Conn. — The UConn men's basketball game at Georgetown, scheduled for Sunday night, Dec. 13, has been postponed due to COVID-related issues according to the Big East Conference.
The UConn men's team is currently on pause due to a positive COVID test result on Sunday.
According to UConnHuskies.com, "The Huskies (3-0) were scheduled to open their BIG EAST schedule at home on Friday, Dec. 11, against St. John's and travel to Georgetown for Sunday's game. Makeup dates have not been announced."
"Two BIG EAST games on Monday, Dec. 14, have also been postponed. The DePaul at Villanova contest has been postponed due to COVID issues in the DePaul program. St. John's at Butler has been postponed due to COVID issues in the Butler program. Makeup dates have not been announced for these two contests."