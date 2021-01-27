UConn Men’s Basketball games against Villanova and St. John’s postponed

These are the ninth and 10th games on UConn’s schedule that have been either canceled or postponed.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Two UConn Men's Basketball games scheduled for later this week have been postponed. The Big East Conference said the change was made after the positive test for COVID-19 of an official who worked the UConn v. Butler game Tuesday night.

UConn officials said in a release, "The Huskies will enter into a daily testing protocol and a modified quarantine. The team will not compete against an outside opponent until it is deemed safe by medical professionals."

