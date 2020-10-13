UConn-Notre Dame women's basketball game postponed a year

The two schools extended their series last year through the 2023-24 season.

HARTFORD, Conn — For the first time in seven years, the UConn and Notre Dame women's basketball teams won't play in the regular season.

The Huskies announced that the game against their rival was postponed because the Irish need to restructure their schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

