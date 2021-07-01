UConn Women to play Seton Hall on Jan. 13

The game was originally set for Feb. 10.

Some changes have been made in the upcoming schedule for the UConn Women's basketball team.

The team will host Seton Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 13, in Gampel Pavilion at 4:30 p.m. The game is scheduled to air on SNY.

Previously, the Pirates were scheduled to travel to Storrs on Feb. 10.

UConn was scheduled to travel to Xavier next Wednesday, however the Musketeers announced a pause in team activities due to contract tracing Wednesday.