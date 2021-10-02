University of Hartford women's basketball cancels remainder of 2020-2021 season

The Hawks are the third women’s basketball program in the America East Conference to cut their season short

WEST HARTFORD, Conn — The University of Hartford women's basketball team has canceled the remainder of 2020-2021 season

In a statement, officials said, "Head coach Morgan Valley met with the Hartford women’s basketball team on Wednesday, and they jointly arrived at the difficult decision to not play the remainder of the 2020-21 season."

"The women’s basketball program worked hard to make the most of this season in the midst of a pandemic. The Hawks are the third women’s basketball program in the America East Conference to cut their season short to focus on academics and getting their student-athletes back to their full physical and mental health."

“I love these young women and admire all they have pushed through and fought for this year,” said Valley. "With multiple quarantines, shutdowns missed holidays, canceled/rescheduled games and many unknowns, we decided that this is the best path forward for our program at this point in time. I would like to thank President Woodward, Maria Feeley, and Brian Mik for their constant support and understanding during these difficult times.”