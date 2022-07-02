LAS VEGAS — Former Tennessee football player and current NFL Saints football player Alvin Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.
According to the report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, patrol officers were dispatched to a local hospital after a battery report on Feb. 5. The victim reported being battered at nightclub on South Las Vegas Boulevard.
Kamara was identified as the suspect and taken into custody without incident on Sunday. He was transported to the Clark County Detention Center.
The arrest took place after Kamara participated in Sunday's NFL Pro Bowl.
The investigation is still ongoing.