TAMPA, Fla. — Megan Walker scored 21 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 20 to help No. 5 UConn shrug off a slow start to beat South Florida 67-47 and remain unbeaten in the American Athletic Conference.

The Huskies trailed by four at halftime, took the lead for good early in the third quarter and broke the game open by beginning the fourth quarter with a 15-2 run and holding USF to one field goal during a nine-minute stretch.