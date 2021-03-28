x
College

Williams, Bueckers lead UConn past Iowa in NCAA Sweet 16

There was a lot of hype surrounding this game with the matchup of two extremely talented freshmen in Bueckers and Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark.
Credit: AP
UConn guard Paige Bueckers (5) works the ball past Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO — Christyn Williams scored 27 points and Paige Bueckers added 18 to lead No. 1 UConn to a 92-72 win over fifth-seeded Iowa in the Sweet 16 of the women’s basketball tournament. There was a lot of hype surrounding this game with the matchup of two extremely talented freshmen in Bueckers and Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark. 

The friends had taken the women’s basketball world by storm this season. Bueckers also had nine rebounds and eight assists. Clark, in a huge part because of the defense from Williams who shadowed her on almost every possession. finished with 21 points _ below her nearly 27-points a game average. The game marked the return of UConn coach Geno Auriemma, who missed the opening two rounds because of the coronavirus.

AP
UConn guard Christyn Williams (13) is pressured by Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

