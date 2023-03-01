Connecticut Bills Mafia members weigh in on Damar Hamlin's scary on-field cardiac collapse

Connecticut cardiac experts say the circumstances that appear to have caused the incident are rare. Damar Hamlin's prognosis remains unclear.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Connecticut — The Monday Night Football matchup of the Buffalo Bills versus the Cincinnati Bengals contained a moment that was bigger than the game itself. It’s raising questions about player safety and the importance of CPR.

The game was delayed, then suspended following the sudden collapse of a Buffalo Bills player due to what’s believed to be a rare set of circumstances.

NFL fans across the globe are now rooting for the recovery of Bills Safety Damar Hamlin who remains in critical condition.

“Watching the game, everything went silent. You could hear a pin drop,” recalled Fredrick Dombrowski, who is the administrator of the Southern CT Bills Backers Facebook page. “As soon as that happened, it switched from football to the person,” added Bills fan Brendan Wagner.

In an instant, the game changed and it was an instant that may change the game itself.

“The NFL will have to make ongoing changes to protect the players,” said Dombrowski.

Connecticut Bills backers reflected on the tragic cardiac collapse of Buffalo Safety Damar Hamlin due to what’s believed to be commotio cordis.

“It’s quite rare,” remarked Hartford Hospital Dr. Paul Thompson. Only about 220 cases of commotio cordis have been identified since 1996. It has a 60% survival rate. “A reduction of 10% survival for every minute that the patient is down,” added Dr. Steven Zweibel of Hartford Healthcare’s Vascular Institute.

The condition is caused by a blunt force impact to a specific spot on the chest at a specific time in the heart rhythm cycle on a specifically susceptible player.

“It can result in an extra beat and in ventricular fibrillation,” said Dr. Thompson.

As Hamlin was loaded into an ambulance, players huddled in public prayer. The unprecedented scene played out in front of a national audience, putting the spotlight on the importance of public CPR training. Manchester Fire and EMS referenced the incident on social media. They have one of the highest cardiac arrest survival rates in the nation.

“Which buys time for professional rescuers to provide advanced treatments,” explained Manchester Fire Department Asst. Chief Josh Beaulieu.

As Hamlin’s teammates tweeted their thoughts, NFL fans across the country joined Bills Mafia by flooding donations to Hamlin’s toy charity to the tune of $4.5 million.

“We all route for different teams on Sunday but this is an event of such magnitude that it transcended fanbases and people were donating for the person. Everybody has a little bit of Bills Mafia in them today,” said Wagner.

Doctors tell FOX61 that Hamlin’s recovery prognosis remains unclear. Often patients with this condition will be placed into a medically induced coma where their body temperature is lowered before being raised again.

As for CPR, getting certified is easy and taking an informal class is even easier and will only cost you about $75. You can find more information here.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.