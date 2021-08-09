23 Connecticut high school lacrosse players chosen for national team development program

U.S. Lacrosse chose 160 players representing more than 20 states and the District of Columbia, who will train in Sparks, Maryland later this summer.

CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 20 Connecticut high school lacrosse players have been selected to take part in the National Team Development Program Combine later this month.

USA Lacrosse chose 160 players representing more than 20 states and the District of Columbia, who will train in Sparks, Maryland later this summer.

Of those 160 players, 23 are from high schools across the Nutmeg State. They are competing for a spot among the 44 players who will be named to the USA Select teams at the U16 and U18 levels.

The three-day combine will include on-field, strength and conditioning, recruiting and sports psychology training.

These are the 19 female and 4 male athletes representing Connecticut:

Annabel Adams, Darien, Conn.

Rebecca Arpano, Greenwich Academy, Conn.

Dylan Casazza, Greenwich Academy, Conn.

Kate Demark, Darien, Conn.

Ryan Hapgood, Darien, Conn.

Chloe Humphrey, Darien, Conn.

Devon Russel, New Canaan, Conn.

Molly Snow, Wilton, Conn.

Truus van Wees, The Taft School, Conn.

Francesca Argentieri, West Hill High School, Conn.

Kennedy Carr, Farfield Ludlowe, Conn.

Shea Dolce, Darien, Conn.

Madison, Epke, Guilford, Conn.

Kaliegh Harden, New Canaan, Conn.

Franny O’Brien, Sacred Heart Greenwich, Conn.

Ceci Stein, Darien, Conn.

Mia Williams, Joseph A Foran High School, Conn.

Joshua Marcus, Staples, Conn.

Benjamin Wong, Avon Old Farms, Conn.

Aidan Atkin, Salisbury School, Conn.

Zachart Bleil, The Hopkins School, Conn.

All of the women’s invitees listed here and the men’s invitees listed here were selected through 10 regional tryouts, a virtual application process or were members of the most recent USA select teams.

The selected competitors will participate in an event featuring an international competition in October.

