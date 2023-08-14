Jackson Olson returns to his home state as a Savannah Banana

Olson graduated from New Milford High School and played baseball at the University of Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn — Jackson Olson is a homegrown banana. The third baseman for the Savannah Bananas, has returned to his home state of Connecticut for the Banana Ball World Tour.

"Being home is so surreal," Olson said. "To be back here playing baseball still, it's like the coolest thing."

Olson's baseball journey began in New Milford, where he graduated high school. He then continued playing at the University of Hartford, where he helped break in Dunkin' Park.

"We played the very first game ever played at Dunkin' Donuts Park," Olson recalled. "Getting that glimpse of playing on a minor league field, that was crazy," Olson said

Over the next several years, Olson would transfer to Stetson University to finish his baseball career, or so he thought. Olson began posting to social media, catching the attention of the Savannah Bananas.

"I got on the team from a TikTok. I posted three TikTok within two months. Very calculated. The owner reached out. I shot my shot and it worked," he said

Since joining the Bananas roster, Olson has skyrocketed in popularity, amassing 1.5 million TikTok followers. But millions of social media followers are nothing compared to thousands of people in the stands for Banana Ball.

"If you think about those fans in the crowd going crazy you get so scared. Now we've played over 50 games. We're used to it now," he said.

Not only has Olson become used to the Bananas' massive fanbase, but he also embraces that the team he plays for has fans' fingerprints all over it.

"The fans chose the name the Savannah Bananas," Olson explained. "They chose everything that we're doing. It's just crazy stuff that we never thought was possible. I never thought I'd be dancing on a baseball field," he said.

Banana ball is quite different from baseball. Just some of the rules include adhering to a two-hour time limit, if a fan catches a foul ball it's an out, and every inning counts. Oh, and there's a lot of dancing, a lot of dancing. So Olson's advice for someone attending the Banana Ball World Tour: pay attention.

"Watch everything that happens on the field because you're going to miss something if you don't. If you go to get food, you're going to miss three things."

