Sun Shines Brightly: Connecticut prepares for the 2022 season

The Connecticut Sun are still in search of their first title in franchise history.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun started training camp this week with most of its players back from their seasons overseas. Despite a 2021 season when the Sun set records in wins, winning percentage, and points allowed, the team fell short of its ultimate goal.

“We’ve been talking about championship or bust, last year was a bust because we didn’t get a championship,” said forward Jonquel Jones who was named the WNBA Most Valuable Player last season. “This year is the year to finish things and we feel that and we know that.”

All the starters and rotation players from last year are expected to be healthy, which means competition is tough for the few spots left. With the return of popular guard Courtney Williams via free agency, this tight-knit group is glad to be back at it.

“I’m surrounded by so many all-star players that a lot of times, just being on the court with them makes everything else easier,” said guard Natisha Heideman.

Connecticut’s lone preseason game is at home on May 1 against the Atlanta Dream. The regular season begins six days later against the Liberty in New York.

