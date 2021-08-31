Connecticut panel OKs sports betting, i-gambling regulations

The state's plan now awaits federal approval from the Department of Interior.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A legislative committee has approved proposed state regulations for a new gambling market in Connecticut that includes sports wagering, online casino gambling, and other forms of betting.

Tuesday's vote followed months of work by the state Department of Consumer Protection in crafting wide-ranging package of proposed rules under a fast-tracked process.

“The passage of the regulations for sports wagering and online gaming is a significant step forward for Connecticut and our partners in this new marketplace," said Gov. Ned Lamont. "In working collaboratively with the Mohegan Tribe, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, and the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, Connecticut has crafted nation-leading legislation, which will position our state as a leader in this space and will provide an elevated user experience for eligible residents. I want to thank the members of the Regulation Review Committee for their thoughtful debate, commitment to this process, and passing these regulations today.”

Rodney Butler, Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation said in a statement regarding the approval:

“Thank you to the members of the legislature’s Regulation Review Committee for today’s approval of the emergency sports betting and online gaming regulations.

“As we continue to work with the Governor’s office and Department of Consumer Protection in the coming months, we will collectively gain experience and comfort in this market. We anticipate there will be further clarification of the regulations before a vote on final regulations early next year that will align with best practices we see in competitive markets throughout the country.

“We expect action from the federal Department of Interior within the next two weeks on the compact amendments submitted in late July, and it is our understanding that once that approval comes, the state Department of Consumer Protection will issue master wagering licenses. With the NFL season kickoff fast approaching, we are working to launch online gaming and sports betting as soon as we are legally allowed to do so.”

Lamont’s administration and the state’s two federally recognized tribes have expressed a desire to have a sports wagering system up and running by the time the regular NFL season starts on Sept. 9.

