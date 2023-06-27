Connecticut Sun announced as finalist for the 2023 ESPYS

The Sun was nominated for its work and commitment to underserved communities throughout Connecticut and New England.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Sun was announced as a finalist for the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award for the 2023 ESPYS on Tuesday.

The ninth annual Sports Humanitarian Awards celebrates the impact made by athletes, teams, and sports industry professionals who are using sports to make a difference.

Sports Humanitarian Awards will combine with The 2023 ESPYS Presented by Capital One and will air on July 12 at 8:00 p.m.

The Sun is joining the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, and San Antonio Spurs as finalists.

“Sports can be a driver of significant change, healing, and advancement in communities across the globe — but it takes teamwork and collaboration to create a true impact,” said Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship. “Through the Sports Humanitarian Awards, we’re proud to recognize those change-makers who are using the collective power of sports to make a difference and there’s no bigger stage to do that than the ESPYS.”

The Sun was nominated for its work and commitment to underserved communities throughout Connecticut and New England. Their "Basketball for Free" program, which started in Oct. 2021 and hosted clinics in underserved communities throughout New England, making basketball accessible to every child.

The Sun has also worked to make home games accessible to marginalized communities by sponsoring bus trips to the games.

The Change Can't Wait platform supports police reform as well as equity, health, civic engagement, and community advocacy.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.