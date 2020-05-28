Connecticut Sun hold virtual auditions for dance team

Dancers will be emailed a video of choreography that they must learn and send back a video of themselves doing the dance.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The WNBA season is currently on hold but the dance team for the Connecticut Sun is preparing as they normally would for the start of the season.

This year's tryouts for Solar Power are bound to be a bit different as dancers won’t be able to show off their moves in person. Dancers will be emailed a video of choreography that they must learn and send back a video of themselves doing the dance.

“It will definitely be challenging trying to learn everything from a video,” said Amanda Bogdan, a dancer from last year’s squad.

Bogdan was a dancer for Solar Power last season but will have to tryout for her spot again on this year’s team.

“When you dance in person the coaches can tell you what details they like and what they want to see from you. To not have that you really have to rely on yourself to bring out everything you have.”

Solar Power also welcomes a new dance coach in Jolet Creary. Creary has decades of dance experience and says she’s looking for unique personalities to shine through.