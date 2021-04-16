Connecticut Sun pick DiJonai Carrington, Micaela Kelly, Aleah Goodman in 2021 WNBA Draft

The Connecticut Sun had two late second-round selections of the 2021 WNBA Draft and one in the third.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun had two late second-round selections of the 2021 WNBA Draft and one in the third - adding three solid players to their lineup.

The Sun selected DiJonai Carrington from Baylor University at No. 20, Micaela Kelly from Central Michigan University at No. 21 & Aleah Goodman from Oregon State University at No. 30.

"We certainly didn't expect her to drop to 20," said head coach Curt Miller of Carrington. "We had spoken with her multiple times leading up to the draft. We're very fortunate and happy to have her as part of our team."

Carrington said she will be "playing against the best in the world" with her new team.

"What more could you ask for?" she said. "I think it's a unique opportunity. There are spots available on the roster and that's what I'm coming in to take."

Carrington comes to the Connecticut Sun after a successful season with the Baylor Bears.

As a graduate transfer, the 5'11 guard came off the bench to help lead her team to the Elite 8, ultimately garnering Big 12 Sixth Woman of the Year as well as Newcomer of the Year.

Kelly - selected 21st overall by the Sun - is only the second WNBA draftee in Central Michigan University (CMU) history. Crystal Bradford was the first to be selected from CMU in 2015 by the Los Angeles Sparks.

“Micaela is an athletic and dynamic guard that stuffs the stat sheet,” Miller said of the second-round draftee. “She can play on and off the ball offensively and is a proven rebounding guard.”

During the 2020 season, Kelly ranked fifth in Division I points per game and in 2021 she ranked eighth in points per game.

Connecticut concluded the draft in the third round with the 30th overall pick where Milwaukie, Ore. native Goodman was selected.

“Aleah is an efficient combo guard that shot nearly 50% from the 3-point line,” said Miller. “She is a floor leader that makes all those around her better.”

The 5-9, three-point shooter joins the Sun from Oregon State University where she ranks No. 1 in school history and No. 7 in Pac-12 history for three-point field goal percentage (43.7).

The start of the 2021 season will mark the Sun’s 19th since its inauguration in 2003. The team will return home for the first time since 2019 after the WNBA opted to hold the 2020 season at a single site in Bradenton, Florida due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

