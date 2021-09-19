Connecticut Sun win 14th straight, defeat Dream 84-64

Perfect way to roll into the playoffs.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Natisha Hiedeman scored 16 points off the bench, Brionna Jones had a double-double and the Connecticut Sun closed out the WNBA season with a 14-game winning streak, topping the Atlanta Dream 84-64.

The Sun finished 15-1 at home and the regular-season champions will have nine days off before playing in the semifinals against the lowest remaining seed.

MVP candidate Jonquel Jones scored 15 points and fellow All-Star Brionna Jones added 14 with 10 rebounds. Courtney Williams had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Dream, who were outrebounded 48-33.

“We are going to enjoy this for a few days. But we are 0-0. The only thing that matters is Game 1.”



