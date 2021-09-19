x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Connecticut Sun win 14th straight, defeat Dream 84-64

Perfect way to roll into the playoffs.
Credit: Connecticut Sun
CT Sun logo

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Natisha Hiedeman scored 16 points off the bench, Brionna Jones had a double-double and the Connecticut Sun closed out the WNBA season with a 14-game winning streak, topping the Atlanta Dream 84-64. 

The Sun finished 15-1 at home and the regular-season champions will have nine days off before playing in the semifinals against the lowest remaining seed. 

MVP candidate Jonquel Jones scored 15 points and fellow All-Star Brionna Jones added 14 with 10 rebounds. Courtney Williams had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Dream, who were outrebounded 48-33. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newslettersMorning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

    

Related Articles

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM