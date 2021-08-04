Connecticut Sun, WNBA unveil newly designed Nike uniform collection

According to officials with the Sun, each uniform incorporates important components of the Mohegan Tribal culture.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — After a season like no other, the Connecticut Sun will return to the hardwood this summer in a brand new look!

Connecticut will sport three different colorways:

According to officials with the Sun, each uniform incorporates important components of the Mohegan Tribal culture.

Recording Secretary of the Mohegan Tribal Council, Kathy Regan-Pyne said in a release that the organization was very pleased with the entire uniform design process.

This is H.E.R. story. Beth Regan of the Mohegan Tribal Council of Elders take us through the tradition and symbolism woven into these threads. pic.twitter.com/YxmsKzE4e2 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) April 8, 2021

"Nike demonstrated their commitment to getting it right, they consulted and worked with us as a team. Members of the Tribal Council and Council of Elders, our Chief and our Medicine Woman were all involved in some fashion. It was a collaborative effort we all absolutely love the end result," Regan-Pyne continued.

The WNBA/Connecticut Sun Nike Heroine Edition (White)

Represents power while encompassing courageousness, sophistication and timelessness.

Edition was inspired by the symbols of the Mohegan Tribe and the elements from the tribe’s logo as well as Grandfather Turtle.

The details tell our story. Introducing the Heroine Edition. pic.twitter.com/5hoJxbIZ9u — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) April 8, 2021

The WNBA/Connecticut Sun Nike Explorer Edition (Orange)

Signifies potential.

Inspiration stems from the life cycle of the Sun & Moon which to the Mohegan Tribe are symbolic of life.

13 dots in the Mohegan symbol on the trim signify the 13 moons of the lunar year which represent the passage of time.

The details tell our story. Introducing the Explorer Edition. pic.twitter.com/nhvDlewM1b — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) April 8, 2021

The WNBA/Connecticut Sun Rebel Edition (Blue)

Inspired by Gladys Tantaquidgeon's blue regalia. She was Mohegan’s Medicine Woman, who lived to 106, fought for social justice and was an inspiration to women across Connecticut as well as throughout Indian Country.

Front of the jersey says Keesusk – Sun in the Mohegan language.

The details tell our story. Introducing the Rebel Edition. pic.twitter.com/quLsAkDfaz — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) April 8, 2021

Overall, the Connecticut Sun's front office says the new uniforms tell H.E.R. story and they are proud to display the Mohegan Tribe's symbols in a positive way.

The new Explorer and Rebel Edition jerseys will be available for purchase on April 14.

