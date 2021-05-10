Connecticut Whale sold, bolstering women's hockey league

The push for private ownership comes in a bid to increase the financial base for a league that was established in 2015

HARTFORD, Conn. — The six-team National Women’s Hockey League added a third private owner Monday by approving the sale of the Connecticut Whale.

The group of investors is led by Tobin Kelly, a mergers and acquisitions specialist with strong hockey ties. The Whale are based in Danbury and were owned and operated by W Hockey Partners, which took control of the NWHL’s original four franchises for the purpose of selling the teams to private interests last year.

The teams were previously operated by the league. The push for private ownership comes in a bid to increase the financial base for a league that was established in 2015 and the first to pay female hockey players a salary.

