Connecticut Sun's Brionna Jones wins WNBA Sixth Player Award

The annual award is given to the league's top reserve player. This is Jones' first Sixth Player Award in her career.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones is raking in more postseason awards to her name, as the league named her the 2022 Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year.

The annual award is given to the league's top reserve player, coming off the bench, rather than starting the game for a team.

This is Jones' first honor as the Sixth Player of the Year, receiving nearly all of the first-place votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Jones is in her sixth season with the Connecticut Sun after being drafted by the team in 2017. During this season with the Sun, Jones played in all 36 of the team's regular-season games, coming off the bench in 29 of those games.

To be eligible for the award, a player had to play more games as a reserve than as a starter.

During the regular season, Jones averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.22 steals in 25.1 minutes per game. She ranked 20th in the WNBA in scoring, fourth in field goal percentage, and second in offensive rebounds.

This is the second consecutive year Jones has won an annual postseason award, after being named the 2021 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player last season. She was also named a WNBA All-Star for the second consecutive season.

Jones is the third Sun player to win the award, joining Jonquel Jones, who won in 2018, and Renee Montgomery, who won back in 2012.

