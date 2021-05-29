COVID cancels Hartford Athletic's Saturday match

No date has yet been announced for make-up match with Real Monarchs SLC.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The USL Championship announced Saturday that the scheduled match between Hartford Athletic and Real Monarchs SLC has been postponed.

The team said that "Proceeding with an abundance of caution, the postponement comes after a covered person in the Real Monarchs SLC organization tested positive for COVID-19, as part of weekly routine testing. There have been no positive tests among Hartford Athletic players and staff."

There's been no announcement yet on a rescheduled date for the match, but tickets for the match will be honored for the future rescheduled date.

The game would have been the first at Dillon Stadium where fully vaccinated fans would not have been required to wear a mask.

