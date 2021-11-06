Patriots keep Panthers offense in check with 24-6 win

Carolina is now 4-5 on the season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Having two key offensive weapons back in the lineup wasn't enough for the Panthers.

The New England Patriots (5-4) were able to take care of business inside Bank of American Stadium, defeating Carolina 24-6 on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Carolina is now 4-5 on the year.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, who has been out since straining his hamstring in Week 3, was activated off of injured reserve for the game. McCaffrey had 52 yards rushing and four catches for another 54 yards.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, who missed the end of last week's game due to a concussion and shoulder injury, finished Sunday going 16-of-33 for 172 yards with three interceptions, including a pick-six.

It was a big day for Carolina cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The Rock Hill native and former Patriot had his second interception as a Panther this season.

Rhule: “These are decisions we’ve talked about and talked about and talked about but here we are in Week 9” and mentions the same interceptions are happening https://t.co/MZX6ERed5y — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 7, 2021

The Panthers are back in action on Sunday, Nov. 14, with a road game against the Arizona Cardinals. That game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.