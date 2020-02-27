David Ortiz selling baseball mementos, household items

Former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz is cleaning house. The sale is Saturday in Weston, Mass.

WESTON, Mass. — Former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz is cleaning house.

He is selling some baseball memorabilia and plenty of household items at a weekend estate sale.

The baseball-related items for sale include framed jerseys, David Ortiz bobbleheads; Big Papi commemorative Coca-Cola bottles; signed Red Sox photographs; and a Boston Bruins jersey with the name Ortiz and his No. 34 on the back.

The man known as Big Papi and his wife are also selling furniture, clothing and gym equipment.