Daytona 500 rescheduled due to rain

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Rain has delayed the Daytona 500.

After several hours, officials tweeted that the race as been rescheduled for 4pm tomorrow due to weather.

The race was postponed by rain for the first time since 2012.

The stoppage dampened NASCAR's season opener that started with a ballyhooed visit from President Donald Trump.

The race was postponed after two lengthy delays totaling more than three hours.

The race will now begin at 4 p.m. Monday and be broadcast live on Fox.

It's the second time in 62 years that “The Great American Race” will finish on a Monday.

The first delay came moments after the presidential motorcade completed a ceremonial parade lap around the 2 1/2-mile track.