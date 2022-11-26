Nelson's 17 lead Delaware past Hartford 78-50

Kurtis Henderson finished with 13 points and two steals for the Hawks (3-5).

PHILADELPHIA — Jameer Nelson Jr. had 17 points in Delaware's 78-50 win against Hartford on Saturday.

Nelson also contributed five rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the Fightin' Blue Hens (3-2). L.J. Owens scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Gianmarco Arletti finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Kurtis Henderson finished with 13 points and two steals for the Hawks (3-5). Briggs McClain added 13 points.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.