Derby High School football forfeits the remaining games for 2021 season

Officials cited the health and safety of players as the reason for the forfeit.

DERBY, Conn. — Citing health and safety for its players, Derby High School announced they will be forfeiting their final five games of the season.

In an announcement posted by Derby Superintendent Matt Conway, Derby will forfeit their varsity contests this season versus Oxford, Seymour, Ansonia, Gilbert, and Shelton due to the current number of eligible healthy platers.

The school cited the Connecticut Interscholastic Athlete Conference's (CIAC) guidance, which states that if schools are unable to, in good faith, reschedule postponed contests, they must be forfeited.

School officials said the high school will continue to operate its football program, train, and get healthy, returning to play a scrimmage versus Ansonia on November 11 at 6 p.m.

The game will be Senior Night for the Derby High School football and cheerleading seniors.

The administration also thanked the CIAC and school staff as part of the statement:

"The Derby administration appreciates the guidance of the CIAC staff through this process and the graciousness and understanding of the fellow athletic directors and coaches of the schools impacted.

The Derby administration would also like to express great appreciation for the entire coaching staff and everything they have done to keep our kids on the field and playing. They have supported our kids every minute through a very difficult season.

Most importantly our appreciation goes to the athletes who have faced adversity throughout the season and keep coming back, practice after practice, play after play, game after game giving everything they have to compete and leaving it all on the field."

School officials said that Derby looks forward to keeping the student-athletes engaged and getting them healthy while improving the football program to come back "better and stronger" for the 2022 season.

