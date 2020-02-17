Dodgers begin spring training, Mookie Betts thanks Boston for an 'amazing 9 years'

Betts was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in a multi-player deal and he gives the Dodgers two recent MVPs in the outfield.

GLENDALE, Arizona — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opened spring training with his confidence boosted by the acquisition of Mookie Betts, who could prove crucial to the franchise's quest to win its first World Series title since 1988.

Betts was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in a multi-player deal and he gives the Dodgers two recent MVPs in the outfield.

He took to Twitter Monday with a short highlight video under his voice reading what sounds like a penned letter to fans that watched him grow while at Fenway Park.

"Boston, thank you for an amazing 9 years. Los Angeles, it’s showtime," he wrote.

Betts was the 2018 AL MVP and Cody Bellinger was the 2019 NL MVP.