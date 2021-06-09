Dunkin' Donuts Park is a three-peat winner for 'Best Double-A ballpark in America'

It is the first time that a minor league ballpark has won three times.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The home of the Yard Goats continues to garner attention nationwide as Dunkin' Donuts Park was awarded its third award for Best Double-A Ballpark in America.

The award, given out by Ballpark Digest, was won by the park in 2017 and 2018. That year, Dunkin’ Donuts Park became the first ballpark to repeat in back-to-back seasons.

The club numbers show the success as well. In 2019, the Yard Goats had a record 414,949 fans with 51 sellouts and led the entire league in total attendance for the second straight year, while also becoming the first minor league baseball club in Connecticut to attract over 400,000 plus fans in consecutive seasons. The Yard Goats welcomed their 1 millionth fan to Dunkin’ Donuts Park on June 22, 2019, becoming the fastest minor league team in New England to reach the mark.

The 2020 season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Yard Goats started its current season on May 11th.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized as the best Double-A ballpark in America for a third time, particularly in light of the difficult year we’ve all been through and the number of new ballparks that have opened recently,” said Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson. “Our fans continue to impress us with their commitment, vitality and enthusiasm.”

“Dunkin’ Donuts Park has been a huge success since opening, and this vote shows once again how the Yard Goats have connected with the greater Hartford community,” said Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard. “The Yard Goats story is one of the most successful in all of baseball, and a win this year confirms that status.”

The Hartford Yard Goats return to Dunkin’ Donuts Park for their next homestand on Tuesday, June 22nd and host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 7:05 PM. Tickets for all home games are on sale by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

