East Catholic pitcher selected in top 10 of MLB Draft

Frank Mozzicato was picked seventh overall by the Kansas City Royals in this year’s draft

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A local baseball phenom is getting his chance to step up to the big leagues.

Ellington native and East Catholic High School pitcher Frank Mozzicato was selected 7th overall by the Kansas City Royals in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft Sunday night.

In his senior season at East Catholic High School, Mozzicato went unbeaten, pitched four straight no-hitters, and led the team to the Class M State Championship.

Mozzicato’s selection 7th overall in the MLB Draft is the highest draft selection out of Connecticut since Bobby Valentine was taken 5th overall in the 1968 MLB Draft.

Mozzicato is currently committed to attend the University of Connecticut and join the UConn baseball team as a member of the class of 2025. He has until August 1 to decide whether to report.

